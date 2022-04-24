McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 3.72 ($0.05). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,356,211 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.93. The firm has a market cap of £11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.
McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)
Further Reading
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.