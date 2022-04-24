FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $967.65

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 967.65 ($12.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.13). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.00), with a volume of 53,992 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.48) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 967.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £32,050.62 ($41,700.00).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

