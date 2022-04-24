Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.04

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.04 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.30). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 374,105 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £106.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,827.74).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

