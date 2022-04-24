Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.98

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.98 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.41). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 346,568 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.98. The company has a market cap of £90.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17.
Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.