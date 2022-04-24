Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.98

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.98 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.41). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 346,568 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.98. The company has a market cap of £90.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

