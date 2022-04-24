Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.90

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $12.85. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

