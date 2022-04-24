DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.82

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.82 and traded as low as $29.03. DENSO shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 29,811 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
