Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.34. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

