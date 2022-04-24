Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.16

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.16 and traded as low as $29.14. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 224,935 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

