Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.16

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.16 and traded as low as $29.14. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 224,935 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

