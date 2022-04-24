Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

MIST has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

