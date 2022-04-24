The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $15.01. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 21,193 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

