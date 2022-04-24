The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $15.01. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 21,193 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.
About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
