Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.54.

NYSE EFX opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52-week low of $201.41 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

