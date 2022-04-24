Truist Financial Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.64.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EQT by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

