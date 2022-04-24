KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.53.

KNBE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

