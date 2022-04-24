Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.