RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,538,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

