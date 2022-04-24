Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

DAR stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.