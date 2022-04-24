Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

Hershey stock opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a one year low of $157.94 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hershey by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

