Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

