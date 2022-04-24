Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

