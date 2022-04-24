Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

