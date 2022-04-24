EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.31 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

