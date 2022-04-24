Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

