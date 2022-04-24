Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $288.75

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.75.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

