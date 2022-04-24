CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE GIB opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

