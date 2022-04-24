HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 140,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

