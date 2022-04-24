Cowen Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

PNR stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

