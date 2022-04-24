-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BIGC opened at $17.32 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

