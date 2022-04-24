Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

RCI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 536.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

