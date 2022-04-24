Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

