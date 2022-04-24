Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the lowest is $1.03. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.