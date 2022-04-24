-$0.34 EPS Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

