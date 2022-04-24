Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

