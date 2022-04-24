Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.69 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

