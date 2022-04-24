Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SONVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SONVY opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

