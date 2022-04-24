Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $31.75

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.