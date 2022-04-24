Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $48.17

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

JHG opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

