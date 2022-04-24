Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $51.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.
AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AVNW opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
