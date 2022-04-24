Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

