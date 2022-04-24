Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,291.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,005.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

