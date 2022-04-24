IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MRC Global worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MRC Global by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 221,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.66 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

