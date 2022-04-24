IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIVO opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

