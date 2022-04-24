IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Lakeland Industries worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

LAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

