Arizona State Retirement System Sells 249 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

