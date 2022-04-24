Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

