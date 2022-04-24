Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.