Arizona State Retirement System Sells 347 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

