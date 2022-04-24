Arizona State Retirement System Sells 190 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

