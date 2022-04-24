Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

NASDAQ IART opened at $60.33 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

