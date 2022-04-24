Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

