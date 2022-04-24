Nicole S. Jones Sells 5,918 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.06 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average of $227.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

